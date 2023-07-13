UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.45. 753,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,723. The stock has a market cap of $999.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,063 shares of company stock worth $17,002 in the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 344.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

