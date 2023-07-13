Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Shares Up 2.2%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. 1,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Uniper Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

