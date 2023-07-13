United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 49,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 106,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

United States Copper Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United States Copper Index Fund by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About United States Copper Index Fund

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

