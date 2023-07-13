VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Up 2.3%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 205,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,418% from the average daily volume of 13,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $29.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

