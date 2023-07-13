Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives $30.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNA. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Verona Pharma

In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $207,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,982.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 80,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $207,370.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,979,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,982.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 77,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $199,753.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,537,329 shares of company stock valued at $11,837,699. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $143,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 387.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 44,406 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 251,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $9,792,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.