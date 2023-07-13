Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

NCZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 414,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,132. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 58.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76,053.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

