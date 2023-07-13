Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Wayfair from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Wayfair Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE W opened at $68.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $76.35.

Insider Activity

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,863.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $90,186.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,612.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,923 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $104,207.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,863.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,409 shares of company stock worth $7,177,497 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $644,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 216,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

