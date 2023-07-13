Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $95.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $96.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.66. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

