Wells Fargo & Company Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $96.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $92.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. Autoliv has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

