Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 107.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

