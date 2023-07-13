Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Xcel Brands Stock Up 6.5 %
Shares of XELB opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.67.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.