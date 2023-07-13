Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of XELB opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:XELB Free Report ) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.26% of Xcel Brands worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

