Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.70. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.