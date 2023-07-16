3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.30. 2,215,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,298. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

