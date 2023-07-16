Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of Abbott Laboratories worth $183,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.