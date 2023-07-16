Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $372,891.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,280,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $372,891.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,673 shares in the company, valued at $33,280,815.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,292 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 288,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 96,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 105,479 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

