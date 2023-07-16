Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the June 15th total of 204,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Adamas One stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 36,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,753. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. Adamas One has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas One Corp. ( NASDAQ:JEWL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Adamas One at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

