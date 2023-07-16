AIA Group Ltd Sells 22,058 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

