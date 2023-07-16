Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ALLO. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.35.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $723.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.74. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

