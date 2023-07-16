Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Short Interest Update

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 343,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,597.0 days.

Almirall Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBTSF remained flat at $8.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. Almirall has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $8.85.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

