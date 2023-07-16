AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the June 15th total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 489,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 129.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 905,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,159,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $5,238,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,037,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 515,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltC Acquisition by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 607,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 477,133 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.37. 273,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

See Also

