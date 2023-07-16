Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

