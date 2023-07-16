Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $121.71

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.71.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese
In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celanese Price Performance
Celanese stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celanese
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.