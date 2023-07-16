Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Target Price at $121.71

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Vertical Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

