Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Price Target at $90.00

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

