Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $36.14

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Articles

