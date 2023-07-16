Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT at $37.00

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

WY stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

