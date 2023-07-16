Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.8 %

ARI opened at $11.75 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 42.44 and a quick ratio of 42.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 76.50%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

