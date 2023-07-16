Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.