Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
