ARAW (ARAW) Price Hits $0.0010

ARAW (ARAW) traded down 90.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 95.8% against the dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $160.45 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 tokens. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

ARAW Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARAW (ARAW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARAW has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of ARAW is 0.01006555 USD and is down -51.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $32.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

