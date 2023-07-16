Argus Increases United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $65.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UAL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $57.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,695,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,233 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $115,175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.