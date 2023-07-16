ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 489,400 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($3.50). The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 58.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will post -15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 594,990 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 71,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.