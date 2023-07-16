Avalanche One Day Volume Tops $144.53 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.39 or 0.00047501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.98 billion and approximately $144.53 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,584,123 coins and its circulating supply is 345,864,673 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

