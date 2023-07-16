Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Raised to $1.70

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $1.40 to $1.70 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $294.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile



Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

