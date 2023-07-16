Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

RNA stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

