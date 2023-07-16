Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AXNX has been the topic of several other reports. CL King initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of AXNX opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60. Axonics has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,819.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Axonics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

