Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.35.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.
