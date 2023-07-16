B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Up 494.6% in June

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 494.6% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,624. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

