B. Riley Trims Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price to $22.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities cut Cryoport from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $437,000.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 141,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $3,053,269.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,617.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,280 shares of company stock worth $3,645,207. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cryoport by 17.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Cryoport by 17.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 66,353 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 400.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,696 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 157,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cryoport by 22.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,911 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

