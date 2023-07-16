Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.95.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.27 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.