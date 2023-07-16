Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.95.
Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.27 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Baker Hughes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -690.91%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Baker Hughes by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
