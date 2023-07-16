Banco Macro S.A. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4504 per share by the bank on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $5.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Banco Macro has a dividend payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Macro to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

Shares of BMA stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,593. Banco Macro has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $27.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 70.4% in the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 17,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

