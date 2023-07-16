Bancor Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.77 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Bancor token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market capitalization of $57.77 million and $2.26 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,619,166 tokens. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 149,619,319.8097256 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.3923575 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $2,528,051.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

