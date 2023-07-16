Bank of America Downgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. 51job reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

