Bank of America Raises GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.41.

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.46. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,274 shares of company stock worth $3,259,012 in the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,738,000 after purchasing an additional 869,131 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

