Barclays Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $39.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $30.76 on Thursday. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 341.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 304,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AZEK by 155.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 384,936 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

