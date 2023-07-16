Barclays Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $62.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.

Trex Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TREX opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $71.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

