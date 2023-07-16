Barclays Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $58.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.3 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

