Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Permian Resources by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

