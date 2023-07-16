Beta Finance (BETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $60.11 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $60.11 million and $2.62 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

