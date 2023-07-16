Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Better Collective A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTRCF remained flat at $13.50 on Friday. Better Collective A/S has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50.

Get Better Collective A/S alerts:

About Better Collective A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Better Collective A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports betting media company worldwide. The company primarily focuses on online sports betting and gambling platforms. It offers various community-based digital platforms, including bettingexpert.com, social network of sports betting tipsters; SpilXperten, a sports betting media platform; Action Network, a source for sports betting insights; Irishracing.com, a website, which provides coverage of Irish, British, and international horse racing; Speltips.se for betting tips; HLTV.org, a website for news from the e-sport industry, CS:GO match information, and player and team rankings; RotoGrinders for fantasy sports; Wettbasis, which provides betting tips for German betting enthusiasts; VegasInsider, a platform for betting tips and picks in the United States; Betarades, a platform for online betting news in Greece; PariuriX, a platform in Romania for finding the sports betting tips; and ScoresAndOdds, a statistical analysis designed for sports bettors in the US.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Collective A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Collective A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.