Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 646.0 days.

BID Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BPPPF remained flat at $23.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78. BID has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions worldwide. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

