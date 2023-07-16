Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.31 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 39.23%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.1484 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

